They find a dead person in the center of Chihuahua; he had the ‘coup de grace’

Chihuahua, Chih.- A lifeless man was located this morning in the Centro neighborhood, who presented a wound produced by a firearm projectile on his temple.

The event occurred at the address with number 1406, at the intersection of Calle Cuarta and Gómez Farias, in the aforementioned neighborhood. As far as Red Cross paramedics arrived, however, the man no longer had vital signs.

The approximately 55-year-old man was wearing black jean pants, a black jacket, a black cap, and black work shoes; he had a thin complexion and a dark complexion.

The area was cordoned off by elements of Public Security, waiting for elements of the Forensic Medical Service, who will take charge of the body.

With this there are 25 people killed intentionally so far in March.