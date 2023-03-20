They find a lifeless body floating in the ‘Los Lecheros’ dam

Chihuahua.- This afternoon authorities from various police forces moved to the vicinity of a prisoner called “Los Lecheros” where an approximately 38-year-old man lay floating lifeless and only his head can be seen.

Said alert call came from within the dam located in the vicinity of the road to Carrizalillo. And approximately 3 kilometers from the municipal pantheon number 3, in said known area.

Elements of the Municipal Police went after a person called the emergency number 911 and indicated a lifeless person floating inside the prisoner, so when they went they confirmed the event and the area was cordoned off to later deliver the scene to elements of the police. Central State Attorney General’s Office, who opened an investigation folder.

Firefighters mounted an operation to extract the lifeless man, using a boat and harpoons to later take him to the mainland.

Semefo technical staff transferred the body to the C-4 facilities to perform the corresponding necropsy.

It should be noted that no further details of the event were indicated, so authorities are still carrying out the investigation work.