They find flaws in quality control at the manufacturer Boeing

The US aviation agency found “multiple instances” of quality control failures at plane maker Boeing and its main supplier.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) indicated on Monday that, after a six-week audit, it detected “non-compliance issues” in parts control, handling and storage processes at Boeing. He did not give other details.

It added that it gave a summary of its audit findings to Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems, but did not make that document public. A spokeswoman said the FAA cannot release details because the investigation is ongoing.

The agency has intensified its scrutiny of Boeing since Jan. 5, when a panel detached from a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane in mid-flight, 16,000 feet (4,800 meters) above Oregon. The pilots of that Alaska Airlines plane were able to land safely despite the hole in the side of the plane.

Last week, the FAA gave Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan to address concerns raised by that agency and by an independent panel of experts from industry, government and academia.

Source: With information from AFP.