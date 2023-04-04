They find lifeless a child under 13 years of age for alleged suicide

Juarez City.- Inside a room on the second floor of the house with the number 3137-2 of General Pánfilo Natera street, a 13-year-old boy was found lifeless, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

According to official information, the teenager was found dead, presumably a victim of suicide.

The report was attended in the first instance by the Municipal Police. Corporation staff shared that the young man was with some relatives but went up to the second floor and was later found without vital signs.

The Criminalistics unit 04 of the North Zone District Attorney’s Office and a unit of the Forensic Medical Service arrived at the place.

Neighbors of the place indicated that a family of four lives in the place, and at the time of the event the mother, who is a housewife, the adolescent and a seven-year-old boy who has autism spectrum disorder were present.

A few minutes ago the teenager’s uncles also arrived, who are outside the red ribbon that cordons off the scene, hugging each other while crying.

Neighbors also mentioned that the adolescent did not go out to play as much in the street as other children in the neighborhood, and on the contrary showed some depressive traits.

Both Municipal Police and Criminalistics personnel confirmed that the adolescent was the victim, although without further details.

According to journalistic reports, this is the third 13-year-old teenager found dead, presumably due to suicide.