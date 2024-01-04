They find one of the largest and most venomous spiders in the world

SYDNEY.- With fangs capable of piercing a human fingernail, the largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous arachnid has found a new home in the Australian Reptile Park where it will help save lives after a person found it by chance.

The deadly Sydney funnel-web spider, nicknamed “Hercules,” was found on the Central Coast, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Sydney, and was initially taken to a local hospital, the Park reported Thursday. Reptiles of Australia in a statement.

Spider experts at the nearby park recovered it and soon noted that it was the largest male specimen ever received from people in Australia.

The spider measured 7.9 centimeters (3.1 inches) from leg to leg, surpassing the park’s previous record from 2018, the male funnel-web called “Colossus.”

Sydney funnel-web spiders typically range from one to five centimeters in length, and females are generally larger than males, but not as deadly. They are predominantly found in woodland areas and suburban gardens from Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, to the coastal city of Newcastle in the north and the Blue Mountains in the west.

“Hercules” will contribute to the reptile park’s antivenom program. Spiders safely captured and handed over by people undergo a “milking” process to extract the venom, essential to producing a life-saving antivenin.

“We are used to fairly large funnel-web spiders being donated to the park, however receiving a male of this size is like winning the lottery,” said Emma Teni, spider keeper at the Australian Reptile Park. “While females are venomous, males have proven to be more lethal.”

“By having a male funnel-web spider of this size in our collection, its venom production could be enormous, which will be incredibly valuable to the park’s venom program.”

Since the program’s inception in 1981 there have been no deaths in Australia from a funnel-web spider bite.

Recent wet and rainy weather along Australia’s east coast has offered ideal conditions for this species of arachnid to thrive.

Source: With information from AP