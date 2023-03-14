They find skeletal remains on Los Picos de la Luna hill

Chihuahua.- Elements of the Local Search Commission of the Human Rights and Forced Disappearance Prosecutor located skeletal remains in the vicinity of the Rodolfo Aguilar neighborhood, on the hill known as Los Picos de la Luna and which are presumed to belong to a person of the same sex. male.

It was through a phone call that they were alerted to this situation, so when they went they found skeletal remains and also some clothing items that are of criminal interest to the case.

All this was transferred to the laboratories of the Directorate of Expert Services for analysis.

The agents relied on a dog from the K9 group and thanks to this the scattered remains were detected on the surface, at a point located approximately 800 meters from the hill known as “Los picos de la luna”.