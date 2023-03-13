They find the house of ‘Ugly Betty’ on Google Maps and this is what it looks like

Launched in 1999, ‘Yo Soy Betty, la fea’ is currently the most successful soap opera in television history, entering the Guinness Book of Records.

Thanks to technology, through the Google Maps app, it has been possible to visit the famous house of ‘Ugly Betty’, a Colombian soap opera that caused a stir in the late 90’s, becoming a phenomenon in the industry from the television.

One of the reasons why we can realize the passage of time is technology, which never stops and, on the contrary, is always one step ahead, generating great changes in the most essential habits of Internet users.

Based on these data, the use of smartphones It is one of the fastest growing since its inception. To this day, the mobile phone has evolved greatly, to the point that, today, we are talking about one of the most relevant devices in recent years.

To mention one example, according to data from the Statista Digital Market Insights study, In 2021, one of the years with the greatest impact from the pandemic, there were approximately 84.4 million Mexicans with a smartphonea country where the number of users of these mobile devices is expected to reach 95 million in 2025.

In other figures estimated by Newzooin 2022, Mexico registered the number of 78.4 million users of smartphonesbeing, at present, one of the countries with the greatest impact in terms of the use of mobile devices.

In addition, it should be noted that, according to data from the Digital 2023 reportthere are 96.8 million Mexicans with Internet access, a figure that represents 74 percent of the total population, made up of 130.9 million of inhabitants in the country until February 2022.

find house of ‘Ugly Betty’ in Google Maps and this is how it looks

All of the above comes to the conversation because, as we mentioned, the use of mobile phones has evolved greatly, which is why, now, it is through apps that people develop a large part of their day to day.

In this sense, Google Maps has established itself as one of the most used mobile applications in various parts of the world. Data of AppMagic They announce that, in 2022, Google Maps added 24.7 million downloads on mobile devices in the United States, far surpassing Waze, which reached just over nine million.

And it is precisely Google Maps that we have to talk about today, since it has been revealed what the house where ‘Ugly Betty’ was recorded looks like, the Colombian soap opera that managed to position itself as one of the most viewed in history from the television. It is worth mentioning that said house is located in the 181 Cl. 43, Colombia.

It was released more than 20 years ago. ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’the Colombian telenovela starring Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello and which in Mexico became a great television phenomenon.

To this day, during its stay on Netflix, the production became part of the Top 10 in several countries, including Mexico, and never stopped being so, even though the telenovela itself has already been broadcast for several years.

