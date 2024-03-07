They find traces of brain injury in the perpetrator of the massacre

AUGUSTA.- An Army reservist who shot and killed 18 people in Maine last year showed traces of traumatic brain injuries, according to analysis of brain tissue by Boston University researchers.

Degeneration was found in the nerve fibers that allow communication between different areas of the brain, inflammation and damage to blood vessels, said Dr. Ann McKee of the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. The analysis was released on Wednesday by the family of reservist Robert Card.

Card had been an instructor at an Army hand grenade training camp, and was believed to have been exposed to repeated minor explosions. It is not known if this was the cause of his brain injury or what role it played in the deterioration of his mental health. McKee did not mention a connection between the brain injury and Card’s violent actions.

“While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr. Card’s behavioral changes during the last 10 months of his life, it is likely that the brain injury played a role in his symptoms,” McKee said in a statement.

READ ALSO: What is known about the alleged Maine gunman?

The Pentagon is investigating the relationship between “excessive pressure caused by a shock wave” and mental health. An army spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In their first public statements since the massacre, Card’s relatives apologized and said they feel sorry for the victims, survivors and their families.

Military reservists who knew Card will testify in the next few hours before a special commission investigating the worst massacre in the history of Maine.

READ ALSO: On video: new revelation in the case of the mass shooting in Maine

The commission created by Gov. Janet Mills is reviewing the facts surrounding the deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Oct. 25. The panel, made up of retired judges and prosecutors, is also investigating the police response.

The police and military had received warnings that Card was suffering from deteriorating mental health in the months before the events.

Card, 40, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after the most intense manhunt in state history. Relatives of the victims, politicians, gun control advocates, among others, have said in the months after the massacre that police overlooked several opportunities to intervene and take Card’s guns away. They have also questioned the state’s mental health system.

Source: With information from AP