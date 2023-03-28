They foresee between 27 and 33 million cruise passengers this year – Hola News

Fort Lauderdale (USA), Mar 28 (EFE).- The cruise industry enters a new stage with the optimism of having overcome the covid-19 pandemic, as certified by the between 27 and 33 million passengers expected for this 2023, the top executive of the cruise association reported on Monday.

Opening this Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale (USA) a panel on the state of the industry at Seatrade Cruise Global, the largest cruise congress, the global president of the International Cruise Association (CLIA), Pierfrancesco Vago, pointed out that these forecasts are a clear sign that the cruise industry is even better than before the pandemic.

He alluded to the 85% of those who have traveled on a cruise who have confessed their intention to repeat, a percentage that is higher than that registered in 2019, that is, before the outbreak of covid-19.

By 2023 we are having the “youngest, cleanest and most technologically advanced” cruise fleet, added Vago, who is also CEO of MSC Group.

The executive pointed out that in the last three years cruise ships have made “remarkable progress” in terms of sustainability and the use of new alternatives to fossil fuels, as well as the installation of electrical sources in ports to supply energy to the ships.

“Our commitment is clear, we are going to reach zero emission targets by 2050 because we have to. It is our responsibility, for future generations”, highlighted the executive.

Vago, who is also a director of the MSC line, spoke like this at the conference on the state of the sector, which is the strong point of the congress and in which the presidents or executive directors of Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival intervene.