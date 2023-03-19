They found skeletal remains in a field in La Plata and are investigating the causes

They found human skeletal remains in a field in the district of La Plata and the authorities are trying to determine who they belong to and the cause of their death.

A neighbor was walking through a property adjacent to his property located in the area of ​​177 and 47 in the town of Melchor Romero in La Plata, where he observed human remains partially covered with clothing among the grasslands and quickly called the police.

In this sense, from Télam they reported that experts from the scientific police worked in the place to have more certainty about the skeleton that was partially dressed in pants, which will also be analyzed in search of elements of interest for the investigation.

“It was possible to observe incomplete skeletal remains that in the first instance are presumed to be an adult, the data is ignored, there is no soft matter,” explained a police source, who maintained that “no signs of violence are observed in the environment.”

So far it is not known if it is a man or a woman, and the cause that was labeled as “Investigation of causes of death”, is in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 15 of the La Plata Judicial Department.