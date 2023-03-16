They give him 26 years in prison for murdering a man in 2021

Juarez City.- The Prosecutor’s Office in the North zone declared David Francisco R. E criminally responsible for the crime of homicide, for which he will receive a sentence of 26 years in prison, it was reported through a statement.

It was mentioned that during the Oral Trial, it was shown that the defendant deprived Francisco Javier TM of his life, during the events that occurred on February 21, 2021, in a house located on Calle Sierra Vista in Colonia Sierra Vista, in City Juarez Chihuahua.

For this, in the investigation that was in charge of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life, he provided the scientific evidence that clarified the crime, from the moment the attacker entered the home carrying a firearm and shot at the victim, causing death by laceration of the heart.

The Prosecution Court validated what was stated by the social representation and handed down the sentence of imprisonment that David Francisco RE will purge, in the Social Reintegration Center No. 3 of the town.

It should be noted that the now sentenced man was reapprehended in the city of Durango by virtue of an arrest warrant completed by elements of the State Investigation Agency, after escaping from the Ciudad Juárez Prison on January 1, 2023.