They have broken my heart so much that it has healed

These days the young singer is celebrating the release of the new song Mala and is preparing to perform in concert on February 9, at the Flamingo Theater Bar, at 8:30 pm.

It will be a unique show in which you will see a different part of Seidy La Nia, a romantic, sensual part. They will be able to know what Seidy La Nía smells like. Come see me because this will be the last show here in Miami before going on tour through Europe and Peru, the artist announced.

The song, which talks about a breakup, is a mix that defines his style.

Mala is a song of heartbreak, but with tumbao. I add a bit of that urban rhythm that I’m working on to all my songs, which is the cast genre, with somewhat romantic lyrics. I think it has become my trademark, that romantic and danceable mix with live elements. We almost always use trombone, trumpet or piano, said Seidy Carrera, known as Seidy La Nía in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMRICAS.

The song arose from a disappointment in love, something that is not foreign to him and from which a Seidy that he did not know emerged.

The lyrics are inspired by a personal experience. I always saw myself as a commercial artist, but I didn’t know what life and the public had in store for me. A while ago I had a very big heartbreak and that’s where this romantic part came from, which the public also accepted, these strong and romantic lyrics, he said.

Despite the disappointments, he continues to believe in love and assures that music serves as a refuge for him.

Music has helped me discover myself as a woman, because many times we doubt who we are, what we can do or explore, or what we need. This year I made a promise to fall in love. I’m not afraid of having my heart broken, because it has already been broken so many times that it has healed. I’ve got over it. I think I’m ready to live a love adventure and write nice things about that love. “I’m in love with life, I’m ready to spread love,” she said.

Likewise, he remembered that his life changed as a result of a car accident almost 10 years ago. It took place on July 26, 2014 in Miami, when a drunk driver crashed her car, leaving her on the verge of death, with a perforated aorta, a collapsed lung and internal bleeding, in addition to the pelvis fractured in four and a brain injury. according to articles published about the event. She was in a coma for a month and underwent six surgeries.

When you have such a dramatic moment in your life, you don’t know how it changes you until time passes. In my case, when about three years passed, I said: I’m going through this. And every time I have a bad or depressive day, I look back, I see those photos and I say to myself: how can it be that I am complaining about something so simple when I conquered death. Life gave me a second chance to be here. I feel blessed, he expressed.

As a result of the accident, she was immobilized and suffered paralysis of her vocal cords, which caused her voice to never be the same.

I didn’t walk for six months. I had damage to my vocal cords, a granuloma in one; in the other a paralysis. My voice was higher, my tone changed. After the accident I had to learn to speak again, not even sing, and it shocked me a lot. I feel strong, because I don’t have the perfect voice, I don’t have the perfect technique, but God gave me a second chance to, with this voice, express my feelings and for many to feel identified with my story through my music, I said. .

In the midst of his physical and emotional recovery, he contemplated the idea of ​​not returning to the stage.

It was very difficult for me to return to the artistic field. I was not going to return, but my mother was my driving force. Without her I don’t think she would have stepped on stage again. She always believed in me even when I didn’t. She told me: you were born for this. Go ahead because nothing has been written about cowards, he remembered.

Today, his days pass between the recording studio and rehearsals for concerts. Discipline at work has been essential, especially after the topic Mulatica became popular on the networks, which emerged as an explanation to a fan about the meaning of mulata, a term used in Cuba to refer to a mixed-race woman.

I go to the studio a lot, I’m always composing. I think it’s part of the growth I’ve had since the Mulatica phenomenon, which is a song that was born from an answer I gave to a follower who asked me if she was a mulatto. And that song pushed me to make my career different, to find a little bit of the sound of what I am today, which is not just a danceable sound, he said.

When asked how she has remained so attached to the Cuban identity considering that she left the island so small, she commented:

I don’t think I could live without Cuban coffee, croquettes or pastries. I grew up in a very Cuban family, I came when I was six years old. Many people ask me if I’ve been here a year. And for me it is an honor, because I feel that I represent that Cuba of today, that modern Cuba, but without losing our roots, without losing that flavor that all of us who leave miss. When you walk through Havana, that air that you breathe, that boardwalk, those streets and that nostalgia that accompanies us. Seidy has never stopped being one.

Today’s Cuba is full of nostalgia, broken dreams, people who want to do things but can’t. Apart from all those problems and the need that exists, we still smile, we have that hope alive in us that one day it will be different. And that is what I carry in my heart, what I try to carry without ceasing to show truths, which we all know what they are, but we have faith, strength and that joy that many countries do not know, he added.

Regarding the possibility of singing in Cuba, he said that he would like it, but he does not agree with the regime.

I would like to sing to my people. It’s a difficult thing because we know what happens. I want to sing to my people because I am Cuban, but the fact that I want to sing to my people and that I agree with the government are two different things.