They hold a forum against Plan B in Congress

Chihuahua.- This morning in the State Congress the forum ‘Chihuahua Defends Democracy’ is being held with the aim of making known the actions to defend the electoral bodies and the legal actions to be carried out against Plan B in terms of electoral reform.

The event with the participation of political actors such as Gabriel Díaz, state leader of the PAN; Alejandro Domínguez, state leader of the PRI and Francisco Sánchez, local deputy and state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, who called the event.

Alfredo Chávez highlighted the importance of these exercises through which, he said, the next peaceful expressions in the streets against the measures proposed by AMLO, which he described as regressive, will also be defined.

The development contemplates the exposition of the points of the reform that consider a regression due to the disappearance of district boards, of a high percentage of electoral career professionals, the communication law that limits the capacity of states and municipalities, among others.

Also present were deputy Noel Chávez, coordinator of the PRI bench in Congress; Alfredo Chávez, coordinator of the PAN bench and magistrate Roxana García, president of the State Electoral Tribunal.