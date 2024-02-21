They identify a girl who died after being buried by sand on a beach in South Florida

The police identified the girl who died this Tuesday after being buried by sand from a hole she dug on a beach in Florida with another boy who turned out to be his brother, according to authorities.

The minor who died in the tragic event is named Sloan Mattingly and was seven years old and not five, as Broward County initially reported.

The child who survived the tragedy is Maddoxx Mattingly, nine years old and not seven, as was initially revealed.

The minors, residents of the state of Indiana, were on vacation in Florida with their parents.

Witnesses to the tragic incident, which occurred on a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, in the county of Browardthey said that the children They were playing to dig a hole in the sand when suddenly the ground gave way and they were crushed.the girl completely and the boy covered in sand only up to his chest.

The hole was about 1.8 meters (5 or 6 feet) deep at the time it collapsed.

A cellphone video recorded by a witness showed beachgoers digging in the sand and trying to reach the trapped children. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the emergency at around 3:16 pm in the 4400 block of El Mar Drive.

Images taken from a helicopter showed several people standing around a huge sand hole that was cordoned off.

Rescuers used support boards to prevent more sand from falling while they used shovels to remove the children. It is unknown how long they were buried.

Although both minors were taken to the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in critical condition, authorities later stated that the girl died. The surviving child remains in stable condition.

It has not been revealed if there was an adult who was helping the children dig the hole.