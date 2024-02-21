They identify a girl who died after being buried by sand on a beach in South Florida

The police identified the girl who died this Tuesday after being buried by sand from a hole she dug on a beach in Florida with another boy who turned out to be his brother, according to authorities.
The minor who died in the tragic event is named Sloan Mattingly and was seven years old and not five, as Broward County initially reported.
The child who survived the tragedy is Maddoxx Mattingly, nine years old and not seven, as was initially revealed.
The minors, residents of the state of Indiana, were on vacation in Florida with their parents.
Witnesses to the tragic incident, which occurred on a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, in the county of Browardthey said that the children They were playing to dig a hole in the sand when suddenly the ground gave way and they were crushed.the girl completely and the boy covered in sand only up to his chest.
The hole was about 1.8 meters (5 or 6 feet) deep at the time it collapsed.
A cellphone video recorded by a witness showed beachgoers digging in the sand and trying to reach the trapped children. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the emergency at around 3:16 pm in the 4400 block of El Mar Drive.
Images taken from a helicopter showed several people standing around a huge sand hole that was cordoned off.
Rescuers used support boards to prevent more sand from falling while they used shovels to remove the children. It is unknown how long they were buried.
Although both minors were taken to the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in critical condition, authorities later stated that the girl died. The surviving child remains in stable condition.
It has not been revealed if there was an adult who was helping the children dig the hole.
Could it have been avoided?
Marine rescue experts say Sloan’s death could have been prevented if the beach had been staffed with lifeguards.
In other nearby coastal cities, Lifeguards inform beachgoers about the risks of digging in the sand and prevent people from digging deeper than knee-deep, or about two feet.
Lifeguards also not only ask people not to dig a deep hole, but also recommend that they fill it before leaving.
However, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea does not currently have lifeguards on any of its beaches. Pompano Beach provides fire and marine rescue services to the city and responded to the incident on the beach as soon as it was reported.
How does it happen?
Deaths from collapsing sand holes are more common than people think and outnumber shark attacks, according to an extensive article in the local newspaper. Sun Sentinel.
The victims are almost always children.
“The thing is, it doesn’t happen that often. So, because it doesn’t happen that often, no one thinks about it; it’s not common. But in terms of loss of life, it’s too common,” Dr. Stephen Leatherman, professor in the Department of Earth and Environment at Florida International University.
When someone digs a hole, the wet sand begins to collapse as it dries, exposed to air and sun. Other things that can cause a collapse is if someone walks near the edge of the hole.
Collapse can happen in the blink of an eye, experts say. Even if a parent was watching, there was little he could do to prevent it.
“The deeper the hole, the more sand can fall on top of you,” says Leatherman, who points out that a hole should never cover someone’s head with sand.
However, you can die even if the sand does not cover your head, as the sand is so heavy that it can sometimes make it difficult for the lungs to expand.
Experts say that a foot of sand is enough to suffocate someone; unlike snow, sand fills all empty spaces, making air pockets unlikely to form.
Once someone is trapped under the sand, they typically only have 3 to 5 minutes to live, the amount of time someone can hold their breath.
Added to this is that removing someone from the sand is often a complicated and time-consuming process, because the sand continues to fill the hole while the rescuer digs.