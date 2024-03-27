They identify the man who was pushed onto the train tracks

The man who allegedly pushed another man onto train tracks, causing his death, faces murder charges.

Carlton Mcpherson was granted supervised release after bail was refused.

The incident happened on Monday at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem.

Police say Mcpherson was on the platform when he allegedly pushed Jason Volz onto the tracks.

Shortly afterward, Volz was fatally struck by a train.

Although the authorities have indicated that crime in the transportation system has decreased, some subway users have a different perception.

Alex Vargas, subway user says:

“The police say yes, it has gone down, but for me it has not gone down, crime has not gone down, it remains the same. Everything remains the same, authority should take action, authority should take a firm hand.”

Regarding this crime, Mayor Adams reiterated the importance of addressing the mental health of New Yorkers, especially those homeless on the subway.

