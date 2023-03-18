They issue an alert for these drugs contaminated with fentanyl

Although fentanyl is a synthetic opioidused to treat intense pain, its illegal version can be deadly, especially if the concentration is exceeded, as in the case of OxyContin and two others counterfeit drugs that are sold in some pharmacies along the border with Mexicothis interests you!

In The Truth News We want to tell you that the American embassy revealed the contamination with this opioid and methamphetamine in some medicines that have poor regulation, also warned citizens that there are “free sale” medicines that are regulated in Mexico and to avoid problems they must have their recipe always with me.

Previously, we told you that Hillary Clinton asks to work together to fight against this substance, but now we tell you that it was the American Drug Control Administration, which revealed that drug dealers sell counterfeit drug pills in cities like Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez, San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas.

What medicines contain fentanyl?

Percocer, Xanax and OxuContin were contaminated with fentanyl on the northern border of Mexico. Photo: uppers.es



According to the Los Angeles Times, these two substances are added to medications such as Xanax, Percocer, and OxyContin, just to mention the most common, which are sold by small private pharmacies near tourist or crowded areas.

This new network was discovered by Connor Sheets and Keri Blakinger, reporters who managed to prove that 71 percent of the samples of aderall, oxycodone and hydrocodone that they obtained in border cities were contaminated.

For his part, AMLO declared that this problem is caused by the poor control of addictions suffered by the neighboring country and damages family values, he also added:

“There is a lot of disintegration of families, there is a lot of individualism, there is a lack of love, of fraternity, of hugs, of apapachos.”

It may interest you: They seize 89 kilos of methamphetamine and fentanyl; there are two detainees.

What causes the drug fentanyl?







Its action is very similar to heroin, since it is highly addictive and directly affects the brain, inducing euphoria, drowsiness and depression, but the most common physical effects may be the following:

Constipation

Eat

Respiratory faliure

Unconsciousness

Sedation

Follow us on Google news, Facebook, Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!

With information from infobae.com