They kill a girl and 4 others in a confrontation

Morelos, Mexico.- A 4-year-old girl and four other people were murdered by an armed group in the municipal seat of Tlaltizapán, south of Morelos, on Friday night.

The attack occurred at 9:00 p.m. in the streets of the municipal seat of Tlaltizapán, according to local media.

On Calle Amador Salazar and Vicente Guerrero, a man was found murdered and paramedics rescued another wounded with four shots, who was transferred to the “Ernesto Meana San Román” General Hospital of Jojutla.

A few meters away, at the height of a crane business, the bodies of three men were lying after being attacked.

Near that place, the four-year-old girl was hit by bullets along with her mother, who managed to survive the crossfire and was later taken to the hospital.

The place was protected by elements of the National Guard and by elements of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

The shooting caused the cancellation of the rodeo that was taking place in the San Marcos corral.

According to unofficial versions, it was an attack between members of alleged members of organized crime that operate in the municipality.

Yesterday, the Secretary of Government, Samuel Sotelo Salgado, minimized the climate of violence in the entity, despite the multiple violent events that have occurred in the south of Morelos.

“Currently we haven’t really had relevant events,” he said.

Two days earlier, in Zacatepec, a femicide was reported in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, as well as the shooting attack against two women in Tlaquiltenango, on March 14.