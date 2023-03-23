They kill the undersecretary of security of capital Guanajuato

Alejandro Camacho, Operations Undersecretary of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Guanajuato capital, was assassinated in an armed attack, according to reports from the AM newspaper.

The attack occurred on Calle Independencia, on the corner with Niños Héroes, while the official was traveling in a van to the community of Puentecillas.

According to the reports, after the attack a pursuit of the attackers began, who tried to escape towards the free highway to Irapuato.

At the moment, a strong operation has been deployed to find the attackers.

Alejandro Navarro, Mayor of the Municipality of Guanajuato, condemned the event and stated that they will collaborate with the State Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the crime.

The Mayor recognized the work of Alejandro Camacho and stressed that “he worked without fear and without rest for the social peace of Guanajuato Capital.”

“He is a person who deserved all my trust and all my respect, he distinguished himself for being a great family man, for being an honorable son and, above all, for being an incorruptible person,” Navarro wrote.