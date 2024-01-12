They know how to open them and enter without paying

The MTA invested nearly 700 million dollars in 2022 to implement doors with sensors and prevent people from evading paying fares, which in annual losses amounted to around 500 million dollars.

The MTA also claimed that the turnstiles that still exist in several stations are not safe enough and people jump over them, or go under them.

It happens that the new electronic doors with sensors also allow cheating and some enter as ‘Pedro for his house’ without paying a single cent.

“They should have studied before and checked, done tests, just like they do for everything, right? To see if it works or not,” said user Carmen Herrera.

The trick to bypass security doors is extremely easy. By simply reaching out and passing your hand over the sensor on the inside of the station, the doors simply open.

“It’s not fair that other people or even me pay to pass and we see that other people jump or go under and do it on several occasions,” said Alba Mejía, another user. “I have seen that there are police officers who stop them, but in other cases they leave as if nothing is happening and they are used to doing things over and over again and how many times they are used to it and in all stations the same thing happens.”

Another of the flaws of this system, and that we verified, is that when the doors open, they do not close immediately, it takes more or less 3 seconds and at the door where they enter with suitcases it takes even longer, giving several people time to that enter without using the card, in other words, free.

And as you can see, at this station the authorities have sealed this door, which is normally used to enter with suitcases, but it takes so long that several people enter without paying the fare.

For this reason, at this station we have seen throughout the day several police officers fining evaders $100 for the offense.

“It is a matter of culture that not only people born here in the United States have the duty to comply with the rules, but we immigrants, those who arrive, have to adapt to the rules and also make them respected,” said Viviani Tarazona.

For its part, the MTA has indicated that they are taking all measures to prevent fare evasion, with new technology, as well as police surveillance and MTA personnel, private guards and education programs for users.