They link him to the process for assaulting his girlfriend with a knife

Juarez City.- A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a knife was linked to the process. He now faces not only crimes of family violence but attempted femicide.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender Reasons and to the Family in the North Zone managed to get a Control Judge of the Bravos Judicial District to issue an order linking the process against Joel FQ, it was reported in a statement.

For which, an agent of the Public Ministry presented evidence during the hearing to prove the possible participation of the accused in events that occurred on the morning of Sunday, March 12, inside a building in the Las Haciendas neighborhood, in Ciudad Juárez.

According to the ministerial investigation, he attacked his girlfriend with a sharp weapon, who during the struggle managed to take the weapon from her attacker.

The Control Judge considered that the evidence presented by the social representation is solid enough to decide that Joel FQ faces criminal proceedings under the precautionary measure of preventive detention.

In accordance with the laws and regulations in force, the accused is presumed innocent until his responsibility is declared by means of a sentence issued by the judicial authority (article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures).