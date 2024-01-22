They link model Aleska Gnesis with theft of millionaire watches

MIAMI.- Another controversy surrounds the model Aleska Gnesis . This time the alleged connection to a million-dollar theft of watches is being discussed, which led to her being arrested this weekend in Mexico.

“Aleska Gnesis was linked to the so-called La Pandilla de las Castellanos after allegedly perpetrating a million-dollar theft of luxurious watches. The alleged theft led to the model being detained at the airport in the Mexican capital last Saturday, January 20 when she entered the country. “, reported Univision .

“She was taken to the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Social Reintegration Center and hours later she was released because the judge considered the evidence presented by the prosecutor’s agent to be insufficient,” the network added.

On the other hand, the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City announced the treatment assigned to Aleska Gnesis in the criminal investigation process.

“Genesis “N”. In compliance with the provisions of the National Code of Criminal Procedures, the person mentioned in this message, in accordance with the presumption of innocence, will be treated as such in all stages of the procedure, while not declare its responsibility through a ruling issued by the jurisdictional body,” reads an image capture of the organization published on Univision.

Details of the lawsuit against Aleska Gnesis

Entertainment journalist Mandy Fridmann revealed in a report that the lawsuit against Aleska Gnesis comes from Javier Borgio, a powerful Mexican businessman, owner of 37 casinos and betting sites.

“According to the data and documents published by the renowned communicator, the criminal accusation was made almost a year ago, on February 7, 2023. The complainant would have been one of the security employees of Javier Borgio, known as The Tsar of Los Casinos,” Fridmann detailed, according to Univision.

“The subject is a powerful Mexican businessman, owner of 37 casinos and betting sites. As reported by Mandy Fridmann, Javier Borgio was in a relationship with Michelle Roxana Castellanos, one of Aleska’s two sisters. After they broke up, with scandal In between, Manuel Osorio Refugio reported Aleska, Michelle and Bárbara (the third sister) to the police and the prosecutor’s office for the theft of high-end watches from their employer, the businessman Borgio, the reporter reported, based on the reports. of the complaint”.