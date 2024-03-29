They manage to raise funds to transport the remains of two Cuban women who died in Las Vegas

Relatives and friends of the young Cuban women Thay Brindis and Eliany Gómez, who died in Las Vegas last Sundaymanaged to raise funds to transport his remains to his native Santiago de Cuba.

One of Thay’s friends turned to his profile on Facebook to make public his gratitude for the more than 600 donations received.

Capture Facebook / Miki Mulato D Cuba

“Thanks to everyone who gave their grain of sand Well, both will reach the hands of their families so that their mothers and loved ones can say goodbye to them. I still can’t explain how much pain I feel, Thay Brindis was my friend, we talked hours before all this happened and we were going to meet here in Miami, that’s why it’s so difficult for me to assimilate this loss,” she wrote in her publication.

“My deepest condolences to his mother, his only daughter. EPD princesses and may God have you in the most beautiful place. If there is another life after this one I want to see you again Thay my Pocahontas,” she added.

Through the platform GoFundMe people close to the young people They managed to raise more than 21,000 dollars for funeral expenses and the transfer of their bodies to Cuba.

Versions on social networks from Internet users who knew the girls point out that They presumably died from drug overdose poisoning. that someone put in their drinks while they were at a bar.

Thay Brindis, 29, was the mother of a little girl who lives in Cuba and arrived in the United States last February, and Eliany Gómez had an eight-year-old boy who also resides on the island.