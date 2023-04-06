They mutilate manta rays in Sonora... so they don't bite tourists

The authorities of a Pacific state is involved in a scandal for animal cruelty what has caused outrage in all of us who read the case. And it is that, thanks to the complaints, it has been verified that, as part of a government program, manta rays mutilated in Sonora, taking the sting out —Correctly called a spur.

As they explain, it is for prevent them from biting the tourists; so in these times of Easter they are working at forced marches with this practice of animal torture.

They mutilate manta rays in Sonora, removing their sting // Photo: SP en Directo

This program in which manta rays mutilated in Sonora has focused on the coasts of the municipality of Huatabampo. After the scandal they have decided to fire the official involved, but the activists say that the damage is done.

Manta rays mutilated in Sonora

The complaints —which have quickly gone viral— Of how manta rays mutilated in Sonora they are pretty ugly. In videos you can see how they drag them to the beach with nets and once they are on the sand, they remove the stinger with a razor.

They explain that this measure harms marine species a lot as it leaves them without ways to defend themselves. “They use that sting to protect themselves and by removing their sting we leave them exposed to predators,” explained the specialist Elsa Coria a bridge projecta local outlet in Sonora.

For its part, the government assures that they do so to protect tourists; although the mantarrayas be quite small —nothing, not even remotely close, to that of the Crocodile Hunter, then.

The coordinator of ecology in the municipality said this animal cruelty practice focused on “have a clean beach, more than anything for the tourist, who comes and looks good”.

To finish grinding it, he said that the program in which manta rays mutilated in Sonora It is not new and has been applied for a few years. Before the pandemic, I they removed the sting from more than 2 thousand copies.

The official from Huatabampo, Sonora is fired

After the scandal and the pressure of denunciations, the municipality of Huatabampo decided to fire the official who headed the program in which manta rays mutilated in Sonora.

In the brief message in which they announced their dismissal, they accused that the ecology coordinator He made this decision unilaterally. In addition, they admitted that the plan with which mutilated blankets made without the help of specialists. They announced the hiring of a marine biologist for the training of personnel and that this practice is not repeated.

“Neither the municipal president, nor the City Council, nor society in general, endorse what was done as something correct, although it has been tried to avoid attacks of this kind on vacationers during Easter Week”they pointed out.

The practice in which mutilated blankets to take the sting out of them has been done for some years now, despite not have scientific support.

