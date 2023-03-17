They open criminal proceedings against detainees with 47 kilos of glass hidden in chicken

Ciudad Juárez— A federal control judge linked Víctor PG, 41, to the process; Jesús Guadalupe C., 34, and Ana Karen VM, 24, for crimes against health, informed personnel from the Federal Justice Criminal Center.

The initial hearing was held last night, the judge declared the detention legal and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) formulated the accusation and subsequently proceeded to link the process.

The judge granted the MPF a period of three months to close the investigation and ordered the informal preventive detention against the three people arrested, it was announced.

The three people were arrested in probable possession of 47 kilos of glass, located inside the box attached to an insured trailer in the Senecú Party, by municipal police officers and elements of the Strategic Operations Group (GOE) of the State Prosecutor’s Office in the Zone North, indicates the journalistic archive.

According to the authorities’ report, the drug was transported by three people from Sinaloa, who were traveling aboard a tractor-trailer marked with the number 67, which belongs to the company Refrigerados GRH, loaded with 18 tons of Bachoco brand frozen chicken. , according to the part of the authorities.

The synthetic drug was found in 39 plastic containers and 10 packages that were hidden among the load of chicken, weighing close to 48 kilos, an agent of the federal Public Ministry reported.