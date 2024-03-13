They order the arrest of generals who testified in the US in favor of the former president of Honduras

“They issued the arrest warrant” against Generals Willy Joel Oseguera and Tulio Armando Romero, because “they committed a crime,” according to the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Roosevelt Hernández.

On March 4, the Armed Forces had warned that both generals on active duty “did not carry out the procedure to leave the country established by Military Laws and Regulations and their actions (…) are illegal.”

Hernández indicated that these two generals face charges of “abandonment of destination” when traveling to the United States and “can appear personally or through a legal representative” before the military court that ordered their arrest.

Both appeared this month in the Southern District Court of New York, where they testified on behalf of Hernández, who governed Honduras between 2014-2022 and on Friday was found guilty of three drug trafficking crimes.

The former president was extradited to the United States on April 21, 2022, three months after leaving power.

The New York Court is scheduled to hand down Hernández’s sentence on June 26, which could be life imprisonment.

The US Prosecutor’s Office managed to get the jury to find the former president guilty after presenting a dozen witnesses, most of them drug traffickers who are serving or have served time and who will receive a reduction in their sentences in exchange.

For its part, the defense presented Oseguera, Romero and another retired general, René Barrientos, as witnesses.

