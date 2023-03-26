They organize a collection for minors with disabilities

Juarez City.- So that children with disabilities from the southeast of the city can celebrate Children’s Day, the organization Ayuda con el Corazón en la Mano Ciudad Juárez will start a collection of food and personal supplies.

Licandro López Reyes, one of the organizers, mentioned that there are 80 families that have infants with disabilities, who do not have the financial resources to meet all their needs.

The children living in that area suffer from epilepsy, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and West syndrome, among others, the organizer said.

The families live in Los Kilómetros, Parajes de Oriente, Parajes de San Isidro and the Manuel Valdez neighborhood, among others.

He mentioned that the Martín López, AC Foundation joined this support in order to attract the greatest number of resources for children suffering from any disease.

“The objective is to make a package according to the needs of each child, because the treatments and rehabilitations are expensive, and the parents do not always have enough to cover everything they require, that is why we are making this collection,” said López Reyes.

The supplies they need are diapers, wet towels, Ensure food, Pediasure, gauze, sheet protectors and latex gloves, said the interviewee.

“We need these accessories, because thanks to the help of the people we have been able to gather food to provide that day for the families of these children, what we want is that for their next celebration they do not lack the necessary things,” added López Reyes.

The event will take place on April 22 at the Martín López Foundation, located at 405 Coahuila Street, in the Salvárcar neighborhood.

Those interested in making donations can contact us on the Facebook page Ayuda con el Corazón en la Mano Ciudad Juárez, or by calling (656) 445-9902.