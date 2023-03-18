They propose to use US drones against cartels

Washington.— The former Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, proposed using drones unilaterally to attack positions of drug cartels in Mexico since, he argued, the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not seek to eliminate them.

In an opinion piece on the site of a conservative organization known as the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), Pompeo assured that the diplomatic channel to push the Mexican government to act against the drug cartels drug trafficking has not worked.

“We can secure our border and better protect the American people from drug cartels. That is why, as Secretary of State, I suggested that we use drones to attack the cartels,” said the former Trump Administration official and who is speculated to be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republican Party.

“We know where (the cartels) are and what they are doing. We should not wait for the problem to arrive at our door to address it. If the Mexican government can’t or won’t remove them, we must protect the American people.”

Pompeo joins other figures in the administration of former President Donald Trump, such as former Attorney General William Barr, in urging the designation of Mexican drug cartels as terrorist entities and initiation of US military action against them on Mexican soil.

According to the former US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, former President Trump had considered in 2020 the possibility of launching missiles against drug laboratories in Mexico, something that Pompeo assured in his new memoir that he had discussed with his Cabinet colleague. , then-Attorney Barr.