They protest in favor of Lenin Canchola, alleged highly dangerous criminal

Relatives of Lenin Canchola Martínez and other prisoners demonstrated this day outside the Oriente Male Preventive Prisondemanding the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City (TSJ-CDMX) to review the files of the prisoners for possible fabrication of evidence.

In the case of Canchola Martínez, they point out that there is a violation of due process, due to the fact that the ministerial authority put together files with the manipulation of evidence and witnesses, which is configured as an abuse of their human rights.

The lawyer for the alleged highly dangerous criminal, Arturo Toscano, said that his client is “the object of political persecution and fabrication of evidence, since he has seen low-income residents of town halls to the west of the Mexican capital, outside of Brunettewhich represents unfair competition for this political institution”.

He added that he considers it pertinent to present complaints before the local and national commissions of Human rights.

Hearing of Lenin Canchola is deferred

Hearing of Lenin Canchola is deferred. Photo: SSC-CDMX.



The intermediate stage hearing that was scheduled for this Thursday was postponed for a technical matter for March 31 at 10:00 a.m.

The lawyer was emphatic when recalling that Lenin Canchola is in prison in the the highlands with multiple difficulties to communicate with his family and his defense, which is also a violation of his human rights.

It may interest you: Drug dealing doubled in Mexico, CDMX among the most affected

“We still believe in justice and above all we believe that we are in a state of law and that the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City will not bow down to the pressures and dark interests emanating from the government of Mexico City, under the auspices of the political party Morena”, added the lawyer.

Capture of Lenin Canchola, alleged leader of “Los Malcriados 3AD”

Capture of Lenin Canchola, presumed leader of “Los Malcriados 3AD”. Photo: SSC-CDMX.



On July 1, 2022, the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) announced the arrest of Lenin Canchola, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leonafter having been a fugitive for a long time.

Reports from this institution indicate that he led a criminal group known as “The Bratty 3AD” who were engaged in drug dealing in the mayoralties Cuajimalpa, Alvaro Obregon and Magdalena Contreras.

By August 5, the Justice Prosecutor’s Office from the capital said that they had obtained the link to the process of this alleged criminal for his probable participation in the crimes of aggravated kidnapping and criminal association.

Considering a highly dangerous prisoner, the authority decided to transfer him to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation (Cefereso) number 1, El Altiplano, in Almoloya de Juárez, Mexico state.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.