They protest in Haiti, demand the resignation of the prime minister

PRINCE PORT- Protesters paralyzed the main cities of Haiti, They confronted the police and demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Banks, schools and government agencies closed their facilities in the north and south of the country while protesters blocked important roads with burning tires and prevented the passage of public transportation, according to local press reports.

Smaller protests were reported in Port-au-Prince, with dozens of protesters gathering in front of Henry’s office before police dispersed them with tear gas. Among the protesters was presidential candidate and former Prime Minister Claude Joseph, captured on video wiping his face as his supporters shouted: “We will not stop!”

At least three days of protests are planned in different parts of the country until Wednesday. Protesters believe that February 7 is an alleged deadline for Henry to resign.

The date is significant in Haiti: February 7, 1986 commemorates the day that former dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier fled to France, and February 7, 1991 commemorates the day that Jean-Bertrand Aristide—the first president elected through democratic means in the country—took office.

Source: AP