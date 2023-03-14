They question that cabotage reduces flight prices

Mexico City.- The cabotage policy promoted by the Government does not guarantee an effect to reduce flight prices, while the reduction of taxes and the recovery of Category 1 in aviation safety would have a greater impact, according to tourism organizations.

“If the argument is to lower prices, what should be done is to cut the tax burden that passengers pay today. The part that has to do with the rights to use the airport, for example.

“It is not unusual for this charge to represent 30, 40 percent or even more than an air ticket cost,” said Francisco Madrid, director of the Anahuac Tourism Research and Competitiveness Center (Cicotur).

For its part, the National Council of Tourism Companies (CNET) affirmed that the businessmen share the position of the National Chamber of Air Transport (Canaero) of possibly seeing more effects if cabotage prospers due to the affectation of technical jobs, in addition to impacting in tax collection.

“At the end of the day, they are taxes that are no longer due to the ISR concept. The issue of loss of connectivity, the same in these unprofitable regional routes, could stop being served by serving more attractive destinations.

“These are issues that concern the industry today and we are attentive to what can be approved,” said Braulio Arsuaga, head of CNET.

According to the Council, the issue of cabotage could weaken Mexican airlines and impede the growth of domestic passengers per capita.

If the objective of the cabotage policy is to boost the use of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), it would help more to recover Category 1 aviation security by the US Federal Aviation Agency, Madrid emphasized.

A couple of months after completing two years of the degradation to level 2 of aviation security, for the specialists the affectation has not been generalized to the tourism sector, because the North American airlines replaced the national capacity.

In addition, they took advantage of the demand in the pandemic to cover destinations that were not served by Mexican companies, however, national firms have been the main affected.

According to Cicotur data, in 2022 air transport prices recorded peaks above general inflation, but slowed down at the end of the year.