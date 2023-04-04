They recovered in La Plata the loot from a millionaire robbery in Berazategui

The Police of the province of Buenos Aires arrested two men and a woman accused of being part of a gang that at the beginning of the year committed an escruche in Berazategui. the researchers They found in various homes in La Plata the objects stolen in that assault, valued at more than 15 million pesos.

The robbery had been committed on January 6 in that town in the Buenos Aires suburbs, when the thieves entered the house of the victims, who were on vacation; and seized $20,000 in cash, musical instruments, jewelry, and various appliances.

After extensive research, The agents found a user identified as “Beluu Acosta” in the Facebook Marketplace who had published several items for sale that the complainant recognized as his own and that was how they managed to find the assailants.. In the course of the investigation, it was possible to obtain the location of the account and it was determined that the user was a woman domiciled in Los Hornos, as well as the data of her sister and her mother, in San Carlos.

The Justice gave the order to carry out three raids and in those places the objects that had been stolen in Berazategui were found: four cell phones, an electric guitar, two electric basses, a guitar case, three LED TVs, and a remote control.

In this context, two men aged 19 and 59 and a 20-year-old woman were arrested and must now answer to the authorities.