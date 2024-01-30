They recreate the apartment of art dealer Lonce Rosenberg in the Picasso Museum

PARS.- He Picasso Museum of Pars recreates the dealer’s apartment until Lonce Rosenberg (1879-1947), a mysterious fan of Cubism, collector of works conceived especially for him by artists such as Picabia, Chirico and Ernst.

The reconstruction of this now-disappeared place was a challenge for the museum, since few traces of this Parisian residence remain. The curators relied on photos of the apartment published in Vogue magazine. Apart from these images, there are no remaining files.

“It was a bit like putting together a puzzle,” confesses Giovanni Casini, art historian and guest curator of the exhibition that opened on Tuesday.

Above all, it was necessary to look for the pieces of art, dispersed and sold after the financial collapse of 1929. A catastrophe that ruined Rosenberg, who had to sell his apartment and disperse his collection.

“From 1932 onwards it is not known what happens to the works,” explains Juliette Pozzo, in charge of documentary studies at the Picasso Museum.

The sample

The exhibition presents 45 works, distributed in six sections designed to recreate the art dealer’s apartment.

Lonce Rosenberg is less known than his brother Paul, a brilliant art dealer and one of the discoverers of Picasso, Matisse and Braque, who fled to the United States in 1940 to escape the Nazis.

“(Lonce) was quite obsessed with Cubism and did not embrace other currents of modernity,” according to Juliette Pozzo.

The exhibition begins with a series of gladiators, monumental compositions inspired by the Roman mosaics of the Italian Giorgio de Chirico. A century ago, these works also received guests of the Rosenberg family.

Other works by Francis Picabia, titled Transparencies, They decorated a room.

Each painting questions modernity, drawing irony from classical aestheticism, especially ancient Rome. “All the artists I requested responded by delivering works impregnated with irony,” analyzes Juliette Pozzo.

If his brother Paul is often considered a ‘pioneer’, Lonce, both experts point out, cannot claim such a label. However, he supported through his commissions the artistic creation of his time.

