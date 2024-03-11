They register protests due to blackouts in several locations

HAVANA.- Through social networks and according to independent media, it was learned that during the weekend there were protests due to the constant blackouts in Cuba .

These towns are already known for raising their voices on previous occasions, including in the social protests of 11J, an event for which there are political prisoners subjected to torture.

“People from Florida (Camagüey), Batabanó (Mayabeque) and the Alcides Pino neighborhood (Holguín) have confirmed protests last night in those towns during the blackouts,” journalist José Raúl Gallego said in X.

Embed – 1/ People from Florida (Camagüey), Batabanó (Mayabeque) and the Alcides Pino neighborhood (Holguín) have confirmed protests last night in those towns during the blackouts. — José Raúl Gallego (@joseraul86) March 10, 2024

The social communicator referred to the fact that these municipalities are epicenters of social outbreaks.

“In all these municipalities there were protests on June 11 and after the passage of Hurricane Ian in September 2022,” he wrote. The protests due to blackouts were recorded on Friday, March 8, and continued until Saturday. According to independent media sources Cuban Diarythere are already arrests for protesting.

“They say that they are all in prison, and they stopped things because they knocked down the connection. Normally, if there is no power, there is no connection either,” a Guaro resident told the media.

The man assured that “there are photos and videos, but until there is a connection they cannot be uploaded. There are two things that confirm it: they put power on Guaro, and they have dark on the other circuit. And the other thing, they sent the official journalist to photograph Guaro without protesters, to calm the networks.”

The regime warns of more blackouts

The dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel, through the Cuban Electrical Union (UNE), issued its report on the situation of the SEN, predicting another day of blackouts and absence of service for its customers throughout the Island.

The fuel shortage and the deplorable state of the electrical infrastructure on the Island keep the entire island in crisis, which has forced the population to remain on a strict schedule of blackouts that seems to have no end.