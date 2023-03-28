They removed more than half of the decks of bars and restaurants installed in La Plata

This Monday began the removal of the wooden decks that the bars and restaurants had installed in the streets of La Plata. As has been reported 0221.com.arBoth the wooden platforms and other elements that have been placed during the pandemic must be removed.

Until now, the owners of the gastronomic establishments they have removed more than half of the decks registered in the total list declared by the Direction of Use of Public Space of the Municipality.

The latest report issued by the Commune indicates that 37 decks have been removed, so some 29 remain pending, which indicates that 56% of the total has been removed.

Although the period ended on the last Sunday, the Municipality extended it for 72 more hours to be able to completely remove the 66 structures. For this reason, it will be at the end of the day on Wednesday when the authorities will be able to sanction or close the bars and restaurants that have not yet complied with the order.

The installation of the decks “had been temporarily authorized to promote the recovery of the sector affected by the pandemic,” they said from the Municipality. With the removal of these structures, traffic on diagonal 74 between 9 and 12which until now was closed during the weekends.

Once the term is over, the premises will only have the decks located on the sidewalks, where they can place chairs, tables and different structures. The idea of ​​this measure is to lighten the parking space and lighten the transit system, especially in the downtown area, where the majority of this type of premises that occupied a large part of the public space are located.