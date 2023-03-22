They report a fall of WhatsApp Web in several countries of the world | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 22, 2023 | 8:14 p.m.

Thousands of users of WhatsApp Web, the computer version of the popular messenger, reported bugs in the application on Wednesday.

The reports about the malfunction of WhatsApp Web began around 7:00 p.m. this Wednesday. Quickly, the accumulation of them suggested that the application was down.

Among the main problems, the freezing on the loading screen, the inability to send and receive messages and also to open a session stand out.

At the moment, the failures only affect the computer version of WhatsApp. Meanwhile, its cell phone app was working normally.

Although there is still no official statement from the company reporting the failures, the specialized site Downdetector, which monitors the operation of digital applications, reported a peak of reports at 7:08 p.m. in Argentina.