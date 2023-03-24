They report poor air quality south of Mexico City

The Megalopolis Environmental Commission (CAMe) reported poor air quality in Tlalpan mayor’s officeby registering PM10 particles in the environment and in municipalities of the State of Mexico such as Ecatepec, Coacalco and Chalco.

However, the Environmental Commission did not activate the regional preventive phase due to the concentration of ozone particles in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM).

“The Air and Health Index reports in the Tlalpan mayor’s office and in the municipalities of Ecatepec, Coacalco, Chalco poor air quality PM10 with a high health risk, in the rest of the ZMVM it is acceptable with a moderate risk”, informed the CAMe.

High temperatures estimated in CDMX

At 1:00 p.m., solar radiation is 11+, so sun protection is necessary for all skin types.



The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) informed that, during the afternoon of this Friday, it is estimated a temperature between 28 to 30 degreesof the 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

So the day will remain very hot with high UV radiation indices, consequently, he activated the yellow alert in 9 municipalities.

“South and southeast winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometers per hour. It is recommended to stay tuned for updates on the Multi-Risk Early Warning System”, reported the SGIRPC.

High temperatures are estimated at AzcapotzalcoBenito Juarez, Cuauhtemoc, Gustavo A. Madero, iztacalcoIztapalapa, Miguel HidalgoTlahuac and Venustiano Carranza.

Civil Protection also reported that the sky will be clear to partly cloudy with limited conditions for light rain.

