They report that the military repressing political prisoners from the 11J migrates to the EEUU

HAVANA.- The captain of the Ministry of the Interior of the regime Cuba and politics of the unit where the detainees of the 11J in Mayabeque, Yanet Machado, would have migrated to the United States, after being one of the main authors of torture and repression against political prisoners.

The information was released by the husband of political prisoner Angélica Garrido, Luis Rodríguez Pérez, through the social network Facebook.

Machado is “the author and accomplice of countless tortures…While María Cristina Garrido was tortured daily, while she ate blows for breakfast, blows like those given to men, this woman, this monster, came out of her office, looked at me with hatred and He told me: ‘the Garridos are fine,’” he said.

On the social network, the activist and family member of the political prisoners revealed some of the humiliations to which the Garrido sisters, prisoners of 11J, were subjected to by this repressor of the dictatorship.

He told how the repressor attacked his wife in the cell where she was on a hunger strike. In her story, she also indicated that the regime’s jailer prevented a young detainee from seeing his mother who was sick with cancer.

“Many more things did or allowed this woman, a native of San José de las Lajas. But, if she wrote them, she would exhaust Facebook and invent a word bigger than the word, ASCO,” she added.

Last October, Rodríguez Pérez, representing the Garrido sisters, was able receive the plaque that accredits political prisoners as winners of the 2023 Patmos Prize for Religious Freedom.

In its tenth edition, for the first time the prize was awarded collectively. In addition to the Garrido sisters, it also fell to the brothers Jorge and Nadir Martín Perdomo. The four winners belong to different professions of faith and are serving political prison for participating in the popular protests of July 2021 (11J) in the province of Mayabeque, reports the CubaNet web portal.

