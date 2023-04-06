They rescue 47 animals on Edomex property; they find huachicol

A total of 47 animals, 25 of them exotic, were rescued from a property in the Municipality of Huixquilucan, after a search carried out by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

Eight people were arrested in the operation and two holes were also found with clandestine intakes for the extraction of hydrocarbons and water, as well as vehicles and drug packages.

The procedure, in which federal and state environmental authorities also participated, was carried out at an address in Colonia Santiago Yancuitlalpan, which was related to criminal activities.

Of the 47 animals that were located, 25 are from wildlife, such as an African lion, a white lion, two pumas and a Bengal tiger, as well as specimens of deer, gray fox, coyote, eagle, owl, among others.

In addition, the agents found seven stuffed animals.

“A container with 14,000 liters of diesel was also found, with an installation connected to the ground for a possible clandestine hydrocarbon intake, in the same way a possible clandestine water extraction intake was found.

“Within this property were various vehicles such as buses, machinery, pipes and motorcycles, the origin of which is being investigated. In addition, green grass wrappers with the characteristics of marijuana were found,” reported the FGJEM.

The eight people arrested were presented before the Public Ministry, who will determine their legal situation.

“The property was insured and intervention was given to the corresponding institution to determine regarding the hydrocarbon and the perforation found on this site,” added the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office.