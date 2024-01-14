They rescue eight Colombian victims of alleged human trafficking in Mexico

BOGOTÁ/MEXICO CITY.- After an intense and brief operation on the outskirts of Villahermosa in Tabasco in Mexico, the authorities They found eight Colombian women, safe and sound, who had been reported missing, victims of kidnapping and human trafficking.

The women had been missing since January 5, after going to a party for which they were hired, according to Mexican media. The disappearance was reported by other women, who were attending an event in the municipality of Cardenas and were called by a man identified as Saulo David Sánchez Zetina, alias “El Jaguar”, who supposedly heads a women’s trafficking network.

“Mommy, I love you very much, I’m fine, pray for me,” a woman is heard saying in an audio sent by one of the women missing in Tabasco. In it she tells him that she is with other women being held due to a problem between “bosses.” She informs him that she has insurance in a bank in Colombia for anything that happens to her.

According to the complainants and media in Mexico, the women were part of a group of between 50 and 70 women who are taken from Colombia to Mexico by a human trafficking network, which would be controlled by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG ), which leads by “El Jaguar”.

“The women are in good health and are under the protection of the Prosecutor’s Office to determine your situation. We will continue to report through official accounts and channels,” reported the interim governor of the State of Tabasco, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos.

The Attorney General’s Office of Tabasco indicated that, from the moment of the complaint made by the Colombian Consulate in Mexico, it was determined that there were eight women in total who were allegedly in the power of criminal organizations and were victims of human trafficking.

Consul began searching for Colombian women

After the news spread, the Consul General of Colombia in Mexico, Andrés Camilo Hernández, requested to activate all search protocols for the Colombian women.

“I have notified our consulate in Cancun so that the search protocols with the authorities can be activated, just as we have notified the authorities of the surrounding states belonging to my constituency in case they are transferred. Initially, we will find their whereabouts. and rescue, he said on his X account. The official took up the information published by the Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva.

Embed – I have notified our consulate in Cancún so that the search protocols with the authorities can be activated, just as we have notified the authorities of the surrounding states belonging to my constituency in case they are transferred. Initially finding your… — Andrés Hernández R. (@AndresCamiloHR) January 13, 2024

After this alert, search efforts began with joint operations by different Mexican authorities and intelligence work, which concluded on the night of January 13, according to Carlos Manuel Merino, governor of the state of Tabasco.

Found in a hotel

Intelligence information indicated that the women were in a town in the municipality of Cárdenas to be taken to Villahermosa. They were later found on the outskirts of the capital city in a hotel near a ranch, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, in Anacleto Canabal, fourth section.

The authorities transferred the victims to the Prosecutor’s Office facilities to be evaluated for their physical and psychological conditions.

“From the first statements obtained from them and the data collected, at the moment it cannot be determined that they had been deprived of their liberty or were being held against their will. They themselves claimed to have documents that would support their stay in the country, so the immigration authorities were also informed,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

However, legal and psychological assistance for victims was providedas well as they were protected with protection and safeguarding measures while the pertinent proceedings were carried out, due to the situation generated by the alleged capture of the women by human trafficking networks in Mexico.

Although the information had not been confirmed, the Colombian authorities, for their part, reiterated that the women were victims of crimes. This was said by the Colombian ambassador to Mexico, Moisés Ninco Daza, when announcing the discovery. In addition, he pointed out that they will be provided with support to return to the country.

Embed – Our Consul General in Cancun María Soledad Garzón has just confirmed that the Government of Tabasco has located the Colombian women victims of human trafficking who disappeared in Villahermosa, who will undergo medical checkups to review their health status.… — Moisés Ninco Daza (@MoisesAlvaro_) January 14, 2024

“Our Consul General in Cancún María Soledad Garzón has just confirmed to us that the Government of Tabasco has located the Colombian women victims of human trafficking who disappeared in Villahermosa, who will undergo medical checkups to review their health status. Through this same consulate, everything necessary will be coordinated for them to return to their homes. This location would not have been possible without the timely efforts of Consul María Soledad, who has my full support,” said the diplomat.

Debt”

The Colombians arrived in Villahermosa from Colombia with a debt of 120 thousand Mexican pesos that had to be paid to the band with their attendance at events and until they paid it off, their passports were detained.

One of the companions of the missing women stated that the women were still alive, but they had been beaten, this after making a video call with one of them. Apparently, they are still being held because of a problem “between criminal bosses.”

As commented by journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, the authorities did not know about these disappearances and told the television station that until there was a complaint, an investigation could not be initiated. Once the Colombian government made the formal complaint, search mechanisms were activated in Mexico, following the leads.

Capture of criminals

The President of Colombia Gustavo Petro thanked the Mexican state for the support provided to quickly locate the national citizens and even pointed out that, contrary to what was stated by the Mexican authorities, the operations would have captured members of the trafficking network. of people.

“This time death did not triumph. Thanks to the government of Mexico for its support and to our embassies and consulates in that country. Several trafficking criminals have been captured,” Petro said.

Embed – Colombian women held by mafias in Mexico have appeared and been rescued. This time death did not triumph. Thanks to the government of Mexico for its support and to our embassies and consulates in that country. Several criminals of trafficking have been captured. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 14, 2024

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said in a study that human trafficking (TDP) is a growing criminal phenomenon that affects millions of people in the world. Since 2003, the number of identified victims and convicted traffickers has increased globally and in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). This may be the result of an increase in cases, a greater ability to detect victims by authorities, or both.

