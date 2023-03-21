They reveal an alleged case of abuse after the scandal at the door of a nightclub in La Plata

In the last hours, more details of the serious episode of violence that occurred over the weekend at the door of Hoggan’slocated at Calle 45, almost diagonal 74. In this context, police sources revealed to 0221.com.ar the reason that triggered the aggression of the security staff of the bowling alley to a young man: he would have abused two girls.

The authorities became aware of the case through a call to 911. Once at the scene, the uniformed officers observed that there was a young man beaten and around him several people who accused him of having committed the act.

The suspect was transferred to a police unit and a case was opened for “simple sexual abuse”. The investigation was left in the hands of UFI No. 15 of the Judicial Department of La Plata.

As reported by this medium, everything happened on Sunday morning and was recorded on the security cameras of the Operations and Monitoring Center (COM). Inside the premises, a discussion would have broken out after the alleged groping of two girls, for which the defendant was expelled by Security personnel. In the video, including you can see one of the patovicas hitting him in the face.

After leaving the place, the young man would have returned minutes later, so the municipal agents who were monitoring the incident notified 911. “A few minutes later, police personnel were present, who proceeded to talk with the people involved and apprehended the male in question.”completed.

At that time, the reason for the incidents was unknown until this Monday police spokesmen clarified the situation.