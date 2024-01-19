They reveal details about the lawsuit that Yailin’s mother filed against Tekashi 6ix9ine

MIAMI.- Given the controversy surrounding the allegations of aggression between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin and the arrest warrant that the American rapper faces in the Dominican Republic for assault, the Dominican announcer Matas Santiago offered details of the conflict.

“I’ll give you the context. When Tekashi called the police in December of last year, his worried mother went to the Attorney General’s Office (in the Dominican Republic) and filed a complaint where she She says in interrogation mode that it lasted more than six hours, that Tekashi hit her. At the time when she had fights and violence with her daughter, she tried to get into those fights and ended up beaten by him. She (said) that he hit her. “, he declared exclusively for People in Spanish also a record producer.

Matas Santiago assured that Wanda Díaz, mother of the singer and rapper, is willing to go to the last in the case of violence. “She goes with everything, she is not going to give in, she is going to give everything with the process,” said the announcer.

These statements occur after the Public Ministry of the National District of the Dominican Republic issued an arrest warrant against Daniel Hernndez, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“Prosecutor Ana Andrea Villa Camacho, head of the National Directorate Against Gender Violence of the Public Ministry, executed judicial arrest order number 0273-2023 against the accused, issued by Judge Kenya Romero, of the Judicial Services Office. “Permanent Attention of the National District, for being involved in acts of violation of Law 24-97 on Gender and Domestic Violence. The judicial authorization was produced at the request of the National Directorate of Gender Violence of the Public Ministry,” reported the judicial entity. .

Wanda Daz narrated in the program Alofoke radio show (YouTube) Tekashi 6ix9ine’s alleged physical attacks on her and her daughter.

“One time (Yailin and Tekashi were arguing); he hit me because I got involved, because I hit my daughter, and he threw me to the floor; the security did nothing. I told him not to hit my daughter and he continued. I got involved and it hit me really hard too,” said Yailin’s mother.