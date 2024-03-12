They reveal that Matthew Perry left part of his assets in a trust

MIAMI.- Four months after his death, the details about the testament of Matthew Perry They begin to come to light. According to documents to which he had access TMZ he actor He allocated part of his assets to a trust that he created under a pseudonym of Annie Hall, a famous Woody Allen character.

It seems that it was in 2009 when Perry began to put his documents in order. So, she stated in her will that she wanted some of her belongings to go into a trust, which was called the Alvy Singer Living Trust. The value of the properties personal expenses are equivalent to just over a million dollars at the time of death.

According to what was reported in TMZ, the figure was what the executors obtained as additional assets, and these are not yet in the trust; that is, it does not accurately reflect Perry’s net worth.

In the will, Matthew specified that any children who may have been born after 2009 would have no explicit right to his fortune. However, this does not translate into a complication, since the actor had no heirs.

Who are those in charge?

TMZ also noted that Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan, Mike Myers’ ex-wife, are in charge of managing the money. Both will make decisions about how to manage the assets and their properties.

Ruzan and Perry shared on the program Celebrity Liar, She was the producer and he was one of the contestants.

It is unknown if part of this money will be allocated to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which recently warned about a hack into its X account by a group of cryptocurrency scammers with the intention of requesting donations to a fake account.

Matthew Perry died on October 28 at his home.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that actor Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the series Friends, He died from the effects of ketamine, a drug prescribed to patients with depression.

During the Hollywood awards season, the actor was remembered during the segments of In Memorial.