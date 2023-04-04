They run over an older adult; responsible goes on the run

Juarez City.- A man was run over this Monday afternoon, and the person responsible fled in his vehicle, reported the General Coordination of Road Safety.

The event occurred at the intersection of Plutarco Elías Calles and 21 de Marzo streets, where a man aboard an old-model brown car, who was accompanied by a woman and a girl, ran over Antonio TC, 61 years old. age.

Witnesses told the road agents that the mishap occurred when the pedestrian tried to cross the street and was run over by the driver of the brown car, who fled north on Plutarco Elías Calles.

The man was injured and was helped by citizen volunteers while paramedic units arrived at the scene.