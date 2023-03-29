They scammed the scammer: Cositorto paid for a false plan to escape from jail

The information reached the prosecutor and he acted. Information from another prisoner indicated that Leonardo Cositorto wanted to be transferred from Bower prison, in Córdobato one private clinic in the City of Buenos Aires to undergo surgery for some nodules, and that on that trip he would try to escape.

But since that request was denied, and despair is a bad adviser, the accused of leading a pyramid scheme fell victim to his own spider web.

A cellmate approached him and offered to participate in a massive escape by helicopter in exchange for $45,000 that Cositorto deposited in the account indicated.

But the days passed and the escape did not happen, so Cositorto understood that he had been deceived, and to make matters worse, the prison authorities themselves found out what was happening and sanctioned him by preventing him from going out into the courtyard.