MADRID.- Space to approve the concession of the State guarantee for 438 construction coming from various collections that will be in the Reina Sofia Museum, in Madrid, and that will be exhibited during the year 2024, according to the Official State Gazette (BOE) published this Thursday.

The Government granted this State guarantee worth 135,833,108 million euros to the deposit of 438 works for exhibition in the permanent exhibition of the Reina Sofia National Art Center Museum.

Specifically, in this list of works there are paintings by Antoni Tpies, Ramn Gmez de la Serna, Eduardo Chillida, Joan Mir, Andy Warhol, Manuel Millares Sall, Alexander Calder, Andr Masson, Joan Mir, Sonia Delaunay, Richard Hamilton, Pablo Palazuelo and Picasso.

The maximum period of coverage of the State guarantee will begin on January 1, 2024, and will take effect from the moment of collection of the works in their place of origin, until their return to that same place or in another designated by the assignor, with a deadline of December 31, 2024.

Likewise, they granted a State guarantee to the deposit of two pieces (fragments of plasterwork and a synagogue lamp) for exhibition in the permanent exhibition of the Sephardic Museum of Toledo. The total economic value of the works covered amounts to 37,000 euros.

