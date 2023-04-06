They seek to lower accidents with personalized ads

Spain’s transport directorate launched a personalized awareness campaign on the roads using people’s names on electronic signs.

The strategy seeks to be more effective than generic messages in preventing accidents.

The initiative has generated a lot of conversation on social media.

It is an idea of ​​the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) that addresses drivers in the first person.

“Juan”, “Santiago”, “Sofía” or “Valeria”, now say the electronic panels on the highway, “Put on your seatbelt” or “Slow down”.

The test of those responsible for preventing accidents on the roads of Spain points with the announcements to “personalized awareness”, since they want to know if this strategy is more effective than generic messages.

The campaign was launched last week and will be in force throughout Easter, with names that vary randomly, although with an algorithm by region, with the most frequent names in each Spanish province.

“We understand that it can have a better effect than generic messages that say not wearing a seat belt deducts four points from a driver’s license. We know that it is not easy, but we seek to reach person to person”, said the person in charge of institutional relations of the DGT.

There is a problem: there are people who find the idea very witty and he stops to take selfies with the panels when his name and people he knows appear.

Strategies with advertisements on the roads to avoid accidents

In recent years, electronic highway signs have become commonplace on many major highways around the world. These signs are not just for displaying traffic information or travel times, they are also a tool to prevent accidents. Serving? it’s hard to tell

A common and most useful application of these signs is to warn drivers of accidents or road closures. This allows you to adjust your speed and route accordingly, avoiding collisions or delays.

By providing real-time information, these signs can also help emergency services get to the scene of an accident quickly, potentially saving lives.

There are few studies that speak of results in the use of these posters regarding the prevention of accidents.

An example of these numbers were published by the state of Texas, where the local Department of Transportation used electronic signs to display messages encouraging drivers to wear seat belts, avoid speeding, and drive sober. According to the later report, the campaign resulted in a 12 percent reduction in deaths compared to the previous year. The strategy was implemented in 2021.

Another similar example occurred in the state of Virginia. There, the local transportation office (VDOT), says the campaign resulted in a 33 percent reduction in accidents involving commercial trucks. Truckers were the campaign’s target audience.

Taunts on social networks for personalized ads to avoid accidents

Going back to Spain’s 2023 campaign, the biggest response so far has come on Twitter, where there has been a proliferation of memes.

Indeed, hundreds of false panels with all kinds of jokes have appeared on this social network, publishes Motor.

