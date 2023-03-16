They seek to prevent and treat cases of depression in infants

Juarez City.- To prevent and address cases of depression in childhood and adolescence, Municipal Government agencies work to raise awareness in the community, for this sector that has problems managing their emotions, it was reported in a statement.

Dr. Daphne Santana Fernández, Director of Health, explained that depression can manifest itself from childhood or adolescence, therefore, parents must learn to identify this situation and help their children through therapy with a health professional. mental health.

The Director of Health explained that children and adolescents who suffer from depression tend to have negative thoughts, are discouraged and feel sad, sometimes they feel like crying or get angry easily. They also often have trouble concentrating, are tired, and have trouble eating properly and sleeping well.

“It is important to take minors to see a mental health professional, who will provide the necessary tools and treatment to deal with this situation,” it was reported.

Parents are advised to keep an eye on their children to prevent them from consuming alcohol or drugs, it was mentioned in the bulletin.

She recommended encouraging your kids to talk to people they trust, encouraging them to set simple, realistic goals, and teaching them to recognize their successes.

The official said that it is important to encourage her children to live with their friends, just as it is essential to dedicate time to them, support them in their treatment and monitor them so that they eat and sleep well.