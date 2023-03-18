They seize 89 kilos of methamphetamine and fentanyl; there are two detainees

The State Out of Citizen Security (FEST) in Tijuanamade the confiscation of 80 kilos of methamphetamine and about 4 kilos of fentanyl that they found in boxes of floor tiles in the La Pechuga neighborhood.

The events occurred when the agents of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California they intercepted the van Dodge Dakota on Lázaro Cárdenas boulevard a short distance from Paseo de las Culturas street.

Seizure of fentanyl in Tijuana

89 kilos of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized



After intercepting the truck, since the tiles were transported without protection, several of them were close to falling onto the road.

Those who were in the unit were identified as José Manuel, 25 years old, and Gabriela, 32, from Mazatlán, Sinaloa and Durango, and the two got out of the vehicle to be checked.

During the review, 53 plastic bags containing methamphetamine were detected among the tile boxes, and they weighed 89.01 kilos, and apart from this, they detected seven plastic bags with the legend ‘M’ and ’30’, which contained tablets with characteristics similar to fentanyl, weighing 4.65 kilos.

Given what happened, the crew members were immediately detained and made available to the corresponding authority to determine their legal status, while the drugs that were seized were also made available to the investigative authorities.

What is fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug used to anesthetize



Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and is also 100 times stronger than morphine. This factor is important because it contributes to fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the US.

There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Both are in the category of synthetic opioids, pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and in advanced stages of cancer.

