They sell book that Martin Luther King signed for a nurse

MIAMI.- A copy of the book Stride Toward Freedom of Martin Luther King which is signed by him, entered into a auction from the house Moments In Time for an initial cost of $35,000.

The volume contains a page in which the activist He dedicated a few words to nurse Gwen Brown, who helped him when he was the victim of a stabbing in 1958. The dedication expresses the gratitude that King felt towards the woman, as she was caring for him at Harlem Hospital.

Martin Luther King was the victim of an assassination attempt by Izola Ware Curry, who approached and stabbed him when the man was in a room signing volumes of Stride Toward Freedom.

The woman injured the leader of the civil rights movement of the African-American community with a steel letter opener.

The knife was plunged near Martin Luther King’s aorta, seriously compromising his health. However, thanks to Brown’s immediate assistance and care, the man was able to recover.

“With my best wishes and genuine gratitude for the care you gave me as one of my nurses while I was recovering at Harlem Hospital,” reads the message written in the book in the activist’s cursive handwriting and signed with his characteristic seal. .