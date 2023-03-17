They set a date and time for Concachampions Rooms

Mexico City.- The Concacaf Champions League already has defined dates and times for the Quarterfinal series.

The Ida y Vuelta clashes will take place between April 4 and 5, for the duels of the first of the series, and April 11 and 13, for the closing.

Tuesday, April 4, will be when the Philadelphia Union receives Atlas at Subaru Park, sharp at 6:00 p.m., and later, the Lion will do the honors to Haiti’s Violette, at the Nou Camp, at 8:00 p.m. :00 hours A day later, the Honduran Motagua will host Tigres at 6:00 pm, at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium, while the Vancouver Whitecaps will host LAFC, at 8:00 pm.

The following week, on April 11, Violette will host León at 6:00 p.m. while LAFC awaits Vancouver at home, at 8:15 p.m.

A day later, Atlas will receive the Philadelphia Union, at 8:00 p.m., while Tigres will be waiting for Honduran Motagua at home on April 13 at 8:00 p.m.

This is the last Concacaf Champions League to be held with this format, since from 2024 it will be replaced by a competition expanded to 27 clubs, with 5 rounds: First Round, Eighth Finals, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final.